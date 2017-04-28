Govt has the will to clean up Edo state

BENIN CITY – Edo state government will be taking steps to relocate traders from Lagos Street and environs in order to restore sanity to the vicinity.
Secretary to Edo state, Mr Osarodion Ogie gave this indication during a meeting with stakeholders on environment, particularly those around the city centre, yesterday in Government House.
The meeting which was held at the instance of Governor Godwin Obaseki , had in attendance landlords, traders, business men and women and property owners around Lagos street, Ibiwe, Ebo street, Omo and Tebite streets.
Mr Ogie said the forum was to enable them deliberate and come up with ideas on how to check the unpleasant traffic and sanitary condition in the areas, as well as its multiplier effect on the city centre; in line with the state government’s Project Clean-up Edo.
The SSG decried the total chaos and disorder that has overtaken the city centre by activities of traders and commercial drivers; particularly citing the impassable state of Lagos street, which he says needs to be cleared.
To achieve this, he said alternative places will be created to ensure traders vacate the affected roads and streets ; just as alternative parks will be provided to relocate commercial drivers from Kings square and environs.
Contributions made by some of the stakeholders revealed that some land users had converted government land in the area particularly Iguisi, for personal use and the SSG responded that adequate steps will be taken to recover such land and possibly used to address the problem of relocating the traders and bus drivers.
Mr Ogie sounded a warning that this administration has the will to reverse the present situation saying “no cartel or cabal can stand as obstacle to the wheel of progress”.
According to him, those who want to work with the government are welcome, but those who want to stand as obstacles will be dealt with according to law.
He equally remarked that “all forms of encroachment will be tackled, building approvals in such areas will be looked into, any approval wrongly given will be revoked”.
The SSG’s attention was also drawn by one Mr Lucky Obaraye to the fact that a number of houses around Ibiwe and lagos street do not have septic tanks and therefore divert their toilet waste into the gutters and drainage. This they do brazenly, claiming they have influence. The SSG promised that all these will be tackled.
Another stakeholder, Ezeani Micheal, President, Akugbe Multi-purpose Traders Association, suggested that e-payment should be introduced in their environmental sanitation fee payment, and equally appealed for government support towards the building of their planned modern market at Ikhueniro.
A landlord, Dr Olusola Akinwunmi said competent waste managers should be engaged to keep the process running smoothly.
Also present at the meeting were the the Permament Secretary, Ministry of Environment and Public Utilities, Mr Abieyuwa Omoruyi, General Manager, Edo state Waste Management Board, Prince Aiyamenkhue Akonofua, director Office of the SSG, Mr Chris Abode. Madam Omonuwa Elegon, alias Madam Lagos street, and others.