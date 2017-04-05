Obaseki to storm Sobe, flag-off Agric initiative

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State will, this Friday, flag-off the Accelerated Agricultural Development Programme (AADP) in Sobe, Owan West Local Government Area of the state.
This was as the government also called on residents to avail themselves of the programme, which is capable of raising over 2000 agricpreneurs and millionaires.
A statement from the Office of the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Obaseki revealed that poverty would suffer a debilitating blow in Edo State and that people would have no excuse to be poor with the anticipated flag-off of the Avant-garde agricultural initiative holding in Sobe on April 7, this year.
The statement further revealed that about 1000 hectares of land have been set aside in Sobe for the pilot scheme and the government would train interested people in the provision of agricultural services and machineries.
The media aide said, “Governor Obaseki is very passionate about agriculture in the state. Where else in the country will you find the kind of opportunity Edo is providing for our young ones? Prospective farmers in other states are busy collecting loans with interest rates to get their dreams of venturing into agriculture going but here in Edo, you really do not need a huge financial capital especially skyrocketing loan interests”.
Continuing, he explained that the agricultural entrepreneurs (Agricpreneurs), who would work in Edo would be provided with land, mechanisation, improved seedlings that do not succumb easily to diseases, and buyers for their crops when ripe.
“All people have to do is farm. Work. That is all. You will work with barely no capital on your part. Everything is already provided for you. If you are serious with it, you will be a millionaire within months”, he said.
Meanwhile, he also revealed that fertiliser in Edo would soon cost less than half its usual price as soon as the fertiliser companies in Edo recommence operations.
He said, “The governor has already visited the Edo State Fertiliser company as well as the West African Fertiliser Company in Okpella. The way the agricultural initiative is going, even the poor people in the state will have food on their table, and therefore, reduce to the barest minimum, the level of poverty in the land”.