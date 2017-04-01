Rainstorm kills 1, destroys buildings in Imoga, Edo

Imoga (Edo State) – One woman died and no fewer than 50 residential houses were destroyed in rain storm in Imoga, Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of Edo on Friday.

A Correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the rainstorm also destroyed property worth several thousands of naira.

Some residents were seen trying to salvage some of their property from the ruins while others cleared the debris of damaged buildings.

Some of the victims, who spoke to NAN, expressed shock over the incident and appealed to the state and local government for help.

One of the victims, Christopher Yakubu, said he lost his wife to the heavy downpour.

“The entire roof of my house was blown off by the storm and while we were trying to save the children and evacuate some of our property, my wife was not lucky to come out”, he said.

Another victim, Esther Obanga, said the disaster occured when most residents were heavily burdened by the economic recession and urged Edo State Emergency Management Agency to urgently give succour to them.

“I am appealing to the relevant authorities to come to our aid so as to cushion the effect of the rainstorm,’’ she said.

Mr David Yusuf said “the rainstorm has wreaked havoc on our buildings; as you can see, we no longer have a roof over our heads.

“We are appealing to the relevant authorities to come to our aid, as some of us no longer have a place that is conducive to live’’, he said.