Delta CJ swears-in 234 JP, walks out one

Asaba – A total of 234 justices of peace were sworn-in by the Chief Judge of the Delta state, Justice Marshal Umukoro, but,he walked one of them for not properly dressed.
Justice Umukoro described him as a “motor park tout working for one of the commercial buses taking passengers from Asaba to Onitsha. He came into this hall with a sleeveless shirt, which is not proper for a Justice of Peace.”
Justice Umukoro however tasked the other 234 Justices of Peace to bring peace to their various communities of resident across the state.
He told the new Justices of Peace that by their appointment they were now role models to others in the society, adding that they should assist security agencies in crime fighting by providing credible information to security agents.
Justice Umukoro listed the functions of the JPs to include preservation of peace; suppressing riots; dispensing all forms of disorderliness; and directing post mortem examinations under section 12 of the Coroners Law.
Others include issuing summons and warrants for the purpose of compelling the attendance of accused person(s) as witness before court; issuing search warrants; taking solemn affirmations and statutory declaration; and any other assigned functions by the state governor.
He said: “In carrying out these functions, you are expected to be fair and firm in your actions and decisions as your integrity will often be put to test. You are bound to face obstacles and challenges, but when you diligently apply yourselves to these challenges with a determination to succeed, you will always come out triumphantly,” he urged the new JPs.
According to him, the new appointees were selected after the authorities had carefully gone through their records, adding that their appointment was in fulfillment of Section 12(1) of the Magistrate Court Law which empowers the governor to appoint or remove anyone as a JP.