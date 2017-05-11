Delta Speaker, Majority Leader impeached over incompetence

Asaba – The Speaker, Delta House of Assembly, Rt Hon Monday Igbuya and Majority Leader, Mr. Tim Owhefere were yesterday impeached over incompetence and highhandedness.
The new Speaker is Hon Sheriff Oboriowori representing Okpe constituency in the state house of Assembly.
The house also at the plenary which was held at the hallow chamber of the state house of assembly, presided over by the deputy Speaker, Rt Hon Friday Osanebi with both the clerk and sergeant-at-arm, the custodian of the mace in attendance, removed Hon Tim Owhefere, Isoko North as the Majority Leader and elected Hon Johnson Erijo, Isoko South two as the new Majority Leader.
The house upon reconvening for the day business, called for opening prayers, said by Hon Alphonsus Ojo, representing, Ukwuani constituency and thereafter, Hon Johnson Erijo armed with a list of members and coming under matters of urgent public importance moved for the removal of the Speaker, Rt Hon Monday Igbuya.
Hon Erijo said the removal became necessary following the incompetence of the former speaker, highhandedness and his unacceptable leadership style, saying that for the house to move forward, a new Speaker was needed as the state legislature was key to the growth of democracy and development of the state.
The motion was seconded by Hon Peter Onwusanya, Oshimili South and was unanimously adopted, following which the Deputy Speaker who presided called for nomination of the new Speaker.
Hon Peter Onwusanya then nominated Hon Sheriff Oboriowori, Okpe constituency, seconded by Hon Daniel Mayuku, Warri South West, while Hon Efe Ofobruku, Uvwie, nominated, Hon Eric Oharisi, Ughelli North two, seconded by Hon Daniel Yingi, Burutu one.
The second nominee, Hon Eric Oharisi then announced his stepping down for the first nominee, Hon Sheriff Oboriowori, who he described as a brother and elder brother, commending the members that nominated him.
The Deputy Speaker, then put the nomination of Hon Sheriff Oboriowori to vote and was also unanimously carried.
Hon Oboriowori was immediately swore to relevant oaths of office and allegiance as Speaker by the Clerk of the house, Mrs Lyna Ocholor.
In his acceptance speech, the new Speaker promised to adhered strictly to the rules of house, saying as the first among equals he will accord every member his due respect.
Hon Oboriowori said he would not allow the integrity of the house to be depleted and called for the support of the house.
He immediately announced the dissolution of all standing committees of the house.
Hon Peter Onwusanya then rose again for the removal of Hon Tim Owhefere as the Majority Leader and nominated Hon Johnson Erijo as new Majority Leader.
The motion was seconded by Hon Peter Uviejitobor, representing Udu constituency in the house.
The new Majority Leader, Hon Johnson Erijo upon moving to his new seat, then moved for the suspension of the impeached Speaker and Majority Leader for three months.
The motion was seconded by Hon Eric Oharisi, Ughelli North Two and was unanimously adopted.
The house in the absence of any other item in the order paper adjourned to Tuesday, 23rd May 2017.
The members then moved to government house to present the new Speaker and the new majority leader to the governor.
Outside the hallow chamber, there were jubilations by Assembly workers and legislative aids of members.