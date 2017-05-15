Edo begins screening for traffic management

The government of Edo State, yesterday, began the screening and verification process of prospective officers of the State Traffic Control and Management Agency in the state, who had erstwhile registered through the Edo Jobs initiative.

The Managing Director of the agency, Mr Dennis Oleregbe disclosed this in Benin City while explaining that the verification process included an interview as well as biological check-ups to ensure they were physically sound and qualified to do the job.

It would be recalled that Governor Godwin Obaseki had promised to create over 200,000 jobs in the state and had earlier introduced the Edo Jobs initiative to register interested people in a data base for allocating employments to them when such employments were available.

On the speed of the screening process, he revealed that 100 people would be screened daily for 5 days, continuing that the process had, thus far, been successful with the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of transport present.

He also explained that some of those, who would pass the screening, would be mobilised and deployed to sustain the clean-up process, which had commenced at the King’s Square (Ring Road).

He, however, warned members of the public to be careful to avoid dupery during the verification process, adding that prospective workers should ensure they appeared at the screening venue with their certificates, birth certificates and original credentials.