Edo set to improve primary education with technology

Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki has indicated his administration’s readiness to work with Bridge International Academies, which, yesterday, expressed interest in improving the standard of Primary School education with technology.
This was at the Edo State Government House in Benin City where the governor also restated his administration’s priority to continually upswing education standards in the state by consolidating on the work of the past government, which, he noted, had already improved infrastructure in primary schools by 60% and in secondary schools by 30%.
The governor said: “My agenda is to improve the quality of education, especially at the primary school level. If you do not get it right at the primary school level, such pupils will struggle all through life. Therefore, it is imperative for this administration to fix the system”.
He commended the academy for the initiative to collaborate with his administration using technology to improve the system noting that technology was key to plugging up the vacuum in the state’s education system and adding that his administration was committed to improving the quality of teachers for effective service delivery.
The governor however urged the academy to set up a teaching laboratory in the state before the commencement of the next academic session.
Meanwhile, Mrs. Adesuwa Ifedi, Head of Policy and Partnership Department of Bridge International Academies said the educational body would support the state government with technology to increase learning outcomes in 100 primary schools in the state in the next 3 years.
She explained that the academy would also leverage on the use of technology to improve the quality and performance of teachers, which would translate to better learning outcome in pupils.
“Teachers from the selected schools would be trained on the use of e-service teachers’ guide and classroom management procedures that would effectively drive learning outcomes in the schools. We want to establish a learning laboratory in a college of education to provide optimal training for teachers in Edo state.
“We will also teach them to prepare lesson guide for each subject of each day and ensure every teacher has the core content and activities for the day at their fingertips. We will also Supply each teacher with an e-reader tablet to which all lessons and teacher resources library will be published’’, she said.
Also with the governor were co-founders, Jay Kimmelman and Dr. Shannon May as well as members of a global team of the organisation.