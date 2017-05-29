Group marks Democracy Day with special prayers for Buhari, Osinbajo

Yola – A political group, Buhari/Osinbanjo Again (BOA), has organised special prayers for the full recovery of President Muhammadu Buhari to mark this year’s Democracy Day.

The group is also praying for God’s guidance for Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo in steering the affairs of the country.

The prayer session presided over by Mallam Sani Jada and Rev. Musa Kallamu sought for God’s intervention in bringing lasting peace, unity and speedy recovery from recession.

Speaking at the occasion, the national Coordinator of Buhari/Osinbajo Again, Alhaji Yahaya Hammanjulde said that the administration score card “is worth celebrating’’.

“Let me first appreciate God for His protection and mercy over President Muhammadu Buhari and his vice, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, whose instance we are here again as a result of visible transformation that has taken place within two years of their reign,” Hammanjulde said.

He listed the fight against corruption, security and agriculture as some of the major achievements in the administration’s score card.

He called for sustained support for the administration to continue the good work.

Others speakers at the occasion were Alhaji Uba Dan-Arewa, Alhaji Rufai Gombi, Senator Abdulazeez Nyako and Senator Ahmad Mo-Allahyidi.

They also listed the achievements of the Buhari-led administration and called for the electorate to support the government for more dividends of democracy.

...