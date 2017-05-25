May 26, 2017
Internal Security: Immigration officers nab 400 illegal migrants in Edo
  • Mr Abel Ighodaro

    This is a job well done to the authorities in Benin. They have to be investigated if anyone of them does not belong to the herdsmen, if they do not have jobs, this could be dangerous in the long run.

