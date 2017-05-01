Labour Day: ULC holds parallel rally in Benin

Benin City – As the world marks May day (workers day), The United Labour Congress, (ULC), Edo state chapter, have called on workers in the state to identify with ULC, to liberate them from what it described as “the grips of capitalists marauding as politicians, trade Unionists and labour leaders in Nigeria”.
It noted that, though ULC presently, is made up of private institutions, unlike other labour unions, they are yet to engage Edo state government on their demands.
The Edo state Chairman, ULC, Comrade Eddy Ossai, disclosed this in Benin city, while addressing workers in 2017 May Day Celebrations, with the theme: WORKERS IN A RECESSIONARY ECONOMY.
The ULC Workers day celebration which Featured Rally along Benin-Agbor Road, started from the headquarters of Christ Chosen Church of God International, to Ramat Park, Benin city.
Comrade Ossai added that, the 2017 workers day celebration, being the maiden rally of ULC, is the greatest day in the life of Nigeria workers, while urging the Federal government to stop giving out jobs to foreigners at the expense of Nigerians.
Meanwhile, ULC national president, Comrade Joe Ajaero, has commended the federal government for working to defend the naira in the foreign exchange market.
He noted however that, a lot still need to be done to get the exchange rate more appropriate, to make economy work for the poor masses and workers in the country.