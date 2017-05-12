Midnight Horror: Gunmen waste policeman, lawyer in Benin

A Benin-based lawyer and a Policeman have been shot dead by gunmen in Benin City.
While Barr. Agbontaen Eghosa Odiase was killed before his wife and children at his residence in Odiase Street, Off Pipeline Road, Upper Sokponba, Avbiama Community, the cop Sgt. Sunday Agbonmwema Eguakun a.k.a Barry was shot dead in Ogbemudia Street, Off Avbiama Road in the same area.
Until the unfortunate incident the cop was attached to the Iyase of Benin kingdom Chief Sam Igbe.
It could not be ascertained at press time whether the police officer was also a target but he was murdered a distance away from his private residence while driving.
The separate but brutal killings which occurred between 9pm and 11pm on Monday, May 8, 2017 sources revealed, were plotted and executed by a gang of gunmen who operated unchallenged.
“About 10pm we were watching cartoon in my children’s room, suddenly we heard a bang inside the compound.
“My husband jumped up from the bed, we peeped through the window we saw a boy half naked with a scar on his head. My husband started making calls.
“Before we knew it they shot and broke through the window and were inside with us.
“They told my husband to shout or call anybody he wanted to call as they were ready for him that night. I quickly took my three children to the other room while the eldest child ran back to meet his father with the three gunmen.
“Then, I heard two gun shots and everywhere was silent.
“Thereafter, they said to themselves, let us go the man is dead”. Bereaved and pregnant Mrs Odiase Agbontaen narrated her ordeal.
She further revealed that aside her husband’s phone, the gunmen did not take away any other item from them.
He was the head of a private Benin-based legal firm.
Owner of the legal firm Barrister Chris Agbonwanegbe said “Barr. Odiase’s brain was a store house of legal authorities”.
He charged security agencies to be discreet in their investigation.
It was learnt that the police sergeant met his death few hours after informing his wife that he would return home after a mechanic fix his car that fateful day.
“My husband called me in the afternoon to inform me that he would not travel again and he was preparing to return to the house.
“About 8pm I called my husband because he does not come home late. He said the mechanic was still working on his car and that he has bought a torch for him to work with.
“I waited throughout the night I did not see or hear from him.
“The following morning, somebody came to the house to inform me that my husband was shot dead before this street”. Wife of the Police Sergeant mourned.
Contacted, the Iyase of Benin kingdom Chief Sam Igbe said the officer from his office about 5pm that fateful Monday as he committed to his duties.
Mrs Odiase Agbontaen and Rosemary Agbonmwema Sunday, 37, mother of six children appealed to government and security agencies to unmask and prosecute the killers of their husbands.
Text massages sent to the Edo State Commissioner of Police Mr Haliru Gwandu and his Public Relations Officer DSP Moses Nkombe to ascertain whether any arrest has been made were not responded to at press time yesterday.