Obaseki commends Channels on sports tournament

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has restated his commitment to developing sports in the state as he expressed support for the Channels Kids Cup, which started in Edo State and which is co-sponsored by the Edo State Government.
He explained that the tournament was important to the state government because his administration saw it as a corporate social responsibility to be encouraged, and because his government was also keen to develop youth and sports in the state.
He said: “You cannot succeed, or say you are successful as a cooperate entity without thinking of how to give back meaningfully to the community. It is an ideal we will embrace and support. It is also important for us from the perspective of youth sports. As a government, we are trying to re-ignite one of those aspects that has made us grate as a state, which is sports”.
The governor continued that it was part of the state’s sports development policy to encourage school sports, adding that they had finalized plans to build more playgrounds or convert school grounds to sporting arenas, football pitches and racing grounds as well as ensure that local competitions among schools were initiated or strengthened.
For his part, Steve Judo, General Manager Special Duties explained that the Channels Kids Club started 9 years ago for children between the ages of 7 and 13 years old, who were in primary school.
He also disclosed that Edo state had been at the forefront before it became an international tournament, while also elucidating that sports could be used as a tool for Public Relations.
He said: “When Edo state won the competition 2 years ago, it was like we won the world cup, because it was Edo state that brought glamour to the competition. This gives a peep into the future of sports in the state. This is an avenue, a platform to showcase the talents of the Kids and it goes to show that the state has love for the grassroots”.