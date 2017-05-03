Obaseki Visits Proposed Utral Mordern Site In Ikwunero

BENIN CITY: Edo State Governor Mr. Godwin Obaseki in company of his Deputy Rt. Hon Philip Shuibu, Secretary to Edo State Government Barr. Osarodion Ogie, Chief of Staff Taiwo Akerele, the President of Akugbe Multi-Purpose Traders Association Mr. Micheal Ezeani and other government functionaries visited the proposed site for the building of an Utral Modern market measuring 1,000 by 1,000 along Ikwunero.

The Ultra Modern market which will have over 5,000 stores will house various segment like electronic, provision, furniture, make-ups, building materials, Schools, Mosque, Church, Police Station, Eatery and even banks will have a place to operate.etc. the market according to plan will have a functional hospital that will cater for the need of the traders as well as the buyers in the market.

Speaking to journalist at the proposed site of the market, the President of Akugbe Multi-Purpose Traders Association Mr. Micheal Ezeani appreciate the governor of Edo State Mr. Godwin Obaseki for finding time from his busy schedule to carry out on the spot assessment of the proposed site of the Ultra Modern market for Edo People.

Mr. Ezeani said this is the site where they have planned to build the Ultra Modern market to decongests Ring road, Lagos Street, Ebo Street and its environ. “To show our seriousness to build this market we have started molding blocks, the plan is ready and if completed will be one of the best market in Nigeria if not the best.”

He said the building plan has segments for various market commodities. “I call on the state government to help facilitate the building of the market by assisting us to get financial Institution to support the building of the market.”

Mr. Ezeani expresses the readiness of traders to relocate from the Ring Road axis to this proposed location if completed as the place will be viable for business. “This place is strategic as travelers take this rough on a daily bases to their various destination.