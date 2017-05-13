Okpekpe 2017: Foreign Athletes sweep medals again,claim $92,000

Auchi – Athletes from North Africa have continue to dominate the international Okpekpe 10km road race held yesterday in Okpekpe, Etsako East Local government area of Edo state as Leul Gabrielsilasia Aleme,Dawit Fiagu and Jemeli Bakala Reata from Ethiopia claimed the three medal available in the men category of the event.
Gabrielsilasia, the overall winner of this year’s edition touched the finishing line in a time of 29:28(twenty nine minutes and twenty eight seconds)to pick the star prize of $15,000 while runners up Dawit and Jemeli returned in a time of 29:34 and 32:22 to pocket $10,000 and $7,000 respectively.
In the female category, Ethiopia’s Gebu Azemra also claimed the number one position, finishing in a time of 33:59 to claim the first prize of $ 15,000, leaving the second and third positions for Kenyan nationals Veronica Maina(34:59) and Timbili Alice (34:39) to pocket $10,000 and $7,000 respectively.
Nigerian athletes also gave a good account of themselves as Monday Jigak from Plateau state snatched the first prize of N250,000 having completed the race in 31:53 time while Emmanuel Gyan also from Plateau and Sadjo Ismail from Cross River state settled for second and third positions with 32:18 and 32:22 time to get N100,000 and N80,000 respectively.
Others are Deborah Pam from Plateau (38:15),Elizabeth Nuhu from Nasarawa(38:41) and Rose Akusho also from Plateau state (38:55) who won the female category,to claim the same prizes as their male counterparts.
Etsako(Ibie people) participants were not left out as N150,000,N100,000 and N50,000 got to winers respectively.