Police vow to arrest killers of family of 6 in Ogun

Abeokuta – The Police in Ogun, on Wednesday, said they would work assiduously to arrest the killers of Islamic cleric, Sheikh Abdulsalam Yusuf and members of his family.

Police Public Relations Officer in the Sate, ASP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, made the pledge during a visit to the residence of late Yusuf in Atiba.

He said the commissioner promised that the command would not relent in its efforts to unravel the mystery surrounding the death of the entire family.

Oyeyemi stated that there were no traces of broken doors or windows in the house.

He said the commissioner assured the relatives of the victim that those who murdered their son and his entire family would be apprehended soon.

“The commissioner and other senior officers have visited the scene and are going to strategise on detecting those behind the crime.

“So, we are thinking it has to do with something internal and we are trying as much as possible to unravel the mystery behind it,” he said.

Oyeyemi gave the names of the deceased children as Latifat, 10, a set of twin, Hamad and Muhammad both 8 years old and Ramat, 2 years old.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the Muslim cleric, his wife and four children were killed by assailants on Tuesday at Atiba, Odogbolu Local Government Area.

All the victims had been buried in accordance with Islamic injunction.

The attackers used machetes to kill the victims.

The victims were discovered in the pool of their blood on Tuesday morning when the school bus came to pick the children.