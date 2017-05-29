TAMING THE MILITARY FROM DESTROYING DEMOCRATIC INSTITUIONS

The success of democracy in any part of the world depends largely on how various institutions of government interact amongst themselves for the common good of all, particularly, the vulnerable people.
The Role of the Military in a Democracy is an ever-relevant concern which was already raised by Plato 2500 years ago. The principle of political control of armed forces as we know it today is rooted in the concept of a representative democracy. It refers to the supremacy of civilian institutions, based on popular sovereignty, over the defense and security policy-making apparatus, including the military leadership.
Democratic control should always be a two-way process between armed forces and society. In a democracy, firm constitutional guarantees should protect the state – including the armed forces – from two types of potential dangers: from politicians, who have military ambitions, and from military with political ambitions.
In Nigeria, the Constitution provides for separation of powers in very clear and unambiguous language. The Executive (where the army falls into), legislature and judiciary. For democracy to flourish in our country, each arm of government must respect the other, particularly at different tiers of government-Federal, States and Local Governments levels.
Edo people were shocked last week to read an exclusive story in The Nigerian Observer, which later went virile in other regular and social media of how some army personnel stormed the mobile court trial venue of the “Clean Up Edo Project” unleashing brutality on the officers, with over 25 violators who were to be arraigned escaping in the ensuing confusion.
It was a sad reminder of the dark era of military rule in Nigeria which practically ruined the Nigeria state till date. While the nation is still trying to grapple with military hanger over in our polity, these ugly trends are despondently emanating again. In the same week, the Academic Staff Union of Universities at the Osun State University directed its members lecturing at the College of Education of the varsity in Ipetu Ijesa to suspend teaching due to the brutalization of its members and students on the campus by Air force men whose barrack is located opposite the institution.
The Chairman of ASUU in the university, Dr. Seye Abiona, said the union might take a legal action against the Air Force for the attack, saying one of the institutions might need to be relocated for the other in the interest of peace.
But the disturbing report from the Army’s action in Benin is that the soldiers did not only prevent members of the task force from carrying out their legitimate duties of arresting and prosecuting offenders who were caught trading on the walk way at Butcher Street, Mission Road against the laws of the land and in spite of repeated warnings from the authorities but went ahead to unleash mayhem on the judiciary institution by sacking the mobile court performing its lawful duties thereby making over 25 suspects to escape justice.
It is also very disturbing that members of the military in Nigeria have little or no respect for civilian populace and one wonders how they were prepared before now for the task of remaining a professional body in our democracy. Little wonder one can still hear of rumours of coups and investigation of military officers who are romancing with politicians these past few days from the military high command.
Nigerians are still stupefied as to how our military personnel still operate with impunity in our society. To the extent that an army personnel who tried in vain to prevent the arrest and prosecution of a suspect had the effrontery of inviting five of his colleagues from the barracks to descend on Edo State Government officials performing their lawful duties. Worst angle to the story is the fact that there was shoot out at the king square which got innocent members of the public and peace loving passers-by scampering for their safety, while some were reported to have sustained varying degrees of injuries as though in a war situation.
Although the Army Spokesman, Capt Mohammed Maidawa, promptly denied the report, but same report has gone viral. Even as he denied, Officials of the Edo State Waste Management Board and the Police high command in the state confirmed the ugly incident. So where lies the denial of the Army?
This issue must not be swept under the carpet by the Army authorities in Benin and Abuja. The Chief of Army Staff, General Tukur Buratai should investigate this matter and bring the suspect to book. Those involved in sacking the court of competent jurisdiction in Edo State last week should be court marshaled and if found wanting be dealt with according to military rules to serve as a deterrence to others contemplating such madness in the country. Those involved must be shown the way out of the army and even made to face the music for their atrocities.
Little wonder therefore, that the Nigerian military has been the butt of criticisms due to its increasing involvement in the electoral process, especially during voting. When the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) hinged its postponement of the 2015 general elections on the unpreparedness of the military to provide security for the movement of sensitive electoral materials, protect electoral staff and to pre-empt situations that are likely to degenerate into violence, it was only natural for citizens to be suspicious and wonder what is becoming of their men and women in the armed forces.
The military is an important arm of the Nigerian state and its integrity must be protected. Keeping to its professionalism and maintaining an apolitical pillar are the sources of its veneration by the civil populace. The Army authorities while it purges its system of bad eggs, need to educate its officers and men on this sacred role provided and guaranteed by our constitution.
Mr. Dan Owegie is a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Edo State.
