May 20, 2017
LATEST NEWS
‘Why we co-sponsored Okpekpe Race’ – Edo Govt

  • The response of the government is a non denial denial. They failed to mention how much they spent and justify such expenses at a time like now. The statement spent its time and column inches attacking imaginary folks rather than address the concerns raised. The illusion of progress is not a reliable substitute for progress. GO has not formed his SEC even after the reporting of his delaying panel, yet he had the time and expense to co sponsor a Race. Edo has no time or patience for this game show. The challenges it faces are too many and daunting for simple language challenged governor to self engage.

Copyright © 2015, All Rights Reserved

Desktop Version Mobile Version