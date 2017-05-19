‘Why we co-sponsored Okpekpe Race’ – Edo Govt

The government of Edo State has reacted strongly to claims that it lavished the state’s money on the recently concluded 10km Okpekpe Race, adding that funds invested into the race were carefully analysed to determine the cost and yields ratio.

A statement from the Office of the Chief Press Secretary to Edo State Governor described the allegations of wasteful spending as nonsense, noting that the governor’s experience as an economist, as well as his commitment to plugging up waste channels in the state’s Internally Generated Revenue should have proved his frugality.

The Chief Press Secretary said: “Governor Godwin is not operating a government that spends money wastefully and thoughtlessly. The government was only one of several sponsors. I believe those accusing us lack imagination and ideas. To them, we are also wasting money on Bendel Insurance and Channels Kids Cup. They want to keep us back and not explore the benefits of hosting the only internationally certified long distance race in West and East Africa”, he said.

He also added that the government was very clear on its policies to develop the youths and sports sector in the state as well as the tourism sector with workshops boasting of a high attendance of stakeholders having held in that regard.