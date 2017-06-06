Edo pensioners urged to revalidate next week

In a bid to harmonise and prevent fraudulent collection of pension across the state, the government of Edo State, has called for eligible pensioners to turn up for the revalidation and biometrics exercise ongoing in the state.

According to a statement from the Office of the Chief Press Secretary (interim), the exercise is code-named ‘I Am Alive’.

“The one-week verification process will run from June 12 until June 16 this year, and will take place at the respective Local Government Headquarters in the state”.

The statement said, “all the pensioners needed for the verification exercise were their Pensioner’s Identity cards, biometric slip and pension authority letter”.

However, it said pensioners in Oredo should not go to the Local Government Headquarters, but to Imaguero College in Benin City for their verification.

...