Edo to set up ambulance and Emergency Response System

Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, yesterday, disclosed that his administration would work with Edo State branch of Nigerian Red Cross Society to set up an emergency response system for providing First Aid for accident victims.

Governor Obaseki, receiving members of the society, led by the Chairman, Festus Alenkhe, disclosed this at the Edo State Government House in Benin City, adding that his administration had been formulating policies to set up an ambulance service or emergency response system in the state.

The Red Cross Society, he continued, would be part of the administration by partnering with the state medical personnel to ensure success, even as he stressed the need for the society to continue with rendering selfless services to humanity.

He said: “I am impressed with this society, but what make your group different is the volunteering nature you are known for and the services you render to the people. People have shied away from the volunteering effort. Group like yours should be supported.”

Speaking further, Governor Obaseki expressed believed in the Red Cross’ values, while assuring them that his administration would continue with the annual subvention approved by the previous administration led by Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

He revealed that he would review and possibly increase the subvention subsequently as well as settle whatever arrears had accrued to the society, adding that he had been a junior Red Cross member myself.

On the challenges faced by the group, the Chairman, Festus Alenkhe, revealed that the group was having troubles with salary payment and lack of Ambulance for Emergency Response, emergency medical ambulance service to assist accident victims among others.

He, however, noted that the purpose of the visit was to congratulate the governor on the work done in the state, explaining that the Red Cross Society was an independent, humanitarian, relief and development organisation set up assist victims of disaster and implement health and social welfare programmes.

