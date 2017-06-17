Man kills girlfriend, dumps corpse in bathroom

A commercial bus driver has allegedly murdered his girlfriend and dumped her fresh corpse in a bathroom of nearby house in Benin City.
The lady was killed at house 17, Akugbe street off TV road in Benin City, about 5am, last Thursday while the corpse was found inside a makeshift bathroom of house 7, Obomwan Street, behind the scene of crime in the same area.
It was scooped that the suspect Anthony Akhimien a.k.a DPO, in an attempt to conceal his evil deed, threw the corpse over the fence and it landed inside the makeshift bathroom of a nearby compound.
An occupant was said to have discovered the body about 5:44am and raised the alarm.
The incident prompted other occupants of the house to suspect a foul play and stormed house 17, Akugbe Street where the victim’s blood stain was traced to the suspect’s two rooms apartment.
It was futher gathered that the suspect was swiftly locked inside his room by his neighbours who fled the compound thereafter.
A source in the area said the fleeing residents claimed that they heard the suspect and his lover quarrelling and fighting at about 4am.
Some soldiers were said to have arrived the compound after a team of policemen and forcefully opened the door, arrested the suspect who they eventually handed over the policec about 2:30pm that fateful day.
When our reporter visited the house yesterday, it was deserted.
Contacted, the spokesman for Edo Police Command DSP Moses Nkombe said the suspect is in their costudy as investigation had commenced.