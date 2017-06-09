Obaseki appoints Senior Special Assistants

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, on Friday, announced the appointments of Senior Special Assistants (SSAs), saying it would promote inclusive governance and facilitate speedy implementations of government policies.

In a statement from the Office of the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, it was revealed that the government was keen to fulfill its promise of accountability to the people and ensure the actualisation of government policies across the 18 local governments in the state.

The statement read: “Those that were selected in this appointment process applied from the Local Government Areas. They are a reflection of the people’s desires, aimed at service delivery”.

Added to this, it was revealed that the appointments were made with great foresight and that the political appointees would bring about a boon in the state’s economy.

“On assumption of office, these carefully selected individuals will be deployed to support the governor in various parastatals, ministries, and agencies across the state.

“They are carefully selected qualified and eligible individuals from the 18 Local Governments, prepared to support the government of Edo in delivering good and quality governance to the people of Edo State.”

While the government congratulated the new appointees, it also admonished them not to celebrate excessively because the government had limited time to deliver on its developmental policies and the task ahead was enormous.

