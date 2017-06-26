Toma Foundation begins educational reality show in Edo, winner to get N1million cash

AUCHI: Towa Foundation in collaboration with Edo State Ministry of Education yesterday began a literary/poetry reality show in order to promote and encourage reading culture among students in the state.
The maiden edition show, “Wake Up The Giant, Edo Youths Got Talent Season 1 is for students between the ages of 11 and 18 years old
The Founder of Towa Foundation, Mrs Stella Ebuetse said during the audition held in Auchi, Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo that the show is to awake the reading culture of youths and to boost student’s confidence in communication.
“This educational reality show is all about poetry, the show will see students putting life into lines and hence develop their delivery skills.
“The show is to awake a sense of pride in our culture and to encourage the youths that educational activities can be favorably rewarded beyond beauty contest, music and dance.” she said.
She said that the audition would be carried out in the three senatorial district of Edo, with 10 students picked from each senatorial district to contest at the final stage in Benin, where three students would be picked to represent the state at the regional level come September.
She said that the three winners among the 30 contestants would attract the first price of N1millon cash while the second and third winners would get N500,000 and N300,000 respectively in addition with a trip to any African country.
“The audition is open to students in secondary school in both public and private.
“The 30 contestants will be camped for two weeks in Benin, during this period, the contestants will receive the best professional training by seasoned literary guru, speech delivery, tips in writing short story and poetry composition.
“There will be daily task on poetry recitation and compositions and elimination of various stages of presentation,” she said.
Ebusetse said that the educational reality show became imperative due to the falling standard of reading culture among students.
“There is no doubt that reading culture is dead among our youths. Literary activities and exercise are abhorred among students.
“As an English/Literature teacher for almost 30 years, the dwindling number of students offering literature is heart breaking.
“The poor level students communication/poor writing skills gives room for concern,” she said.
The founder disclosed that there are about 20 reality shows in the country, adding that none is centered on education, hence the need for the “Wake Up the Giant”.
“Most worrisome is the fact that currently in Nigeria, we have over 20 reality show, but, none is focusing on this poor, nagging communication/reading problem.
“It is sad to note that due to this ugly developing trend, parents and their wards,youths specifically have decided to abandon academic activities that have more lasting and impact than music and dance which lack the necessary ingredient to succeed in such fields,” she said.