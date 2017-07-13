100 YEARS OSUN STEEL HIGH SCHOOLS: AREGBESOLA’S GIFT TO AFRICA

Aregbesola’s bold and brilliant initiative changed the face of schools in Africa. I want to use this medium to appeal to National Universities Commission (NUC) to grant University provisionallicence to Osun steel structure high schools in Ilesa, Iwo and Osogbo that can last for more than 100 years so as to expand access to, and improve quality of higher education in Nigeria and to create room for effective mentoring and qualitative growth because they are capable of meeting full University operational licenses. Ilesa ,Osogbo and Iwo High Schools have the required standards to operate as Universities in Nigeria. There is nowhere in Africa that you can see steel structure high schools like the types in Ilesa, Iwo and Osogbo. I challenge anybody to prove me wrong as Governor Aregbesola has taken a bold and brilliant initiative to have changed the face of high schools in Africa. Non of the 12Federal Universities established in February 2011 by the Federal Government of Nigeria can boast of such structure. Ondo and Edo States have three state owned universities each and base on what Governor Aregbesola has done, NUC should please grant licence to Osun State to operate more state Universities.
Ilesa, Osogbo and Iwo steel structure sukuk high schools that can last for more than 100 years are good examples of schools that have changed the face of schools in Africa. Osun Structural steel schools are the first in Africa with 216 classrooms, 3 ICT halls, 18 laboratories and others that have the capacity to bear great loads in tension and compression, high resiliency and performance under harsh and difficult conditions. Osun Steel High schools can be shaped by many processes, ranging from standard rolled sections to custom castings and digitally generated components. Osun steel high schools are wide, the buildings’ cladding highlight their durability, technical capabilities and aesthetic versatility. There is no Nigerian University, Polytechnic and College of Education that can boast of steel structure building. Osun State is the first to build steel structure schools in Africa that contain 216 classrooms that have the capacity to accomodate more 9,000 students.
Osun steel structure new high schools as part of the series of the state-of-the-arts schools currently being constructed across the state. With Ilesa, Osogbo and Iwo steel structure Sukuk High schools, Aregbesola’s government is committed to changing the face of education, transform eduction sector and as well turn it to a model in Osun, Nigeria, Africa and the entire world. The steel structure building edifices as schools that can last for years across the state and the first steel structure high schools in Africa with 216 classrooms. Osun modern education policies and school reclassification policies are second to none because our model schools are well equipped with state-of-the-arts facilities that are incomparable not only in Nigeria or Africa but in the world.
A great lesson is that Osun Steel High schools can be easily modified during the life cycle of a building to accommodate changing occupant requirements. As the most recycled material in the world, steel is an environmentally sound building material choice. Today, structural steel is 97% recycled with the primary source being automobiles. Architects praise the natural beauty of Osun steel schools and are excited about exposing them in the design of their structures to emphasize grace, slenderness and strength, and in their building envelopes to enhance environmental performance and aesthetic character.
President Muhammadu Buhari last year described the newly completed steel structure Osogbo Government High school built by the Governor of Osun, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola as an educational legacy that must be emulated by other states of the federation. Buhari noted that the ?3,000-capacity steel complex with 72 classrooms, each capable of sitting 49 pupils, is in line and fulfilment with his administration and party’s education policy. He held that his government has been doing all it could to assist state governments to realise their developmental plans irrespective of their political parties. President Buhari said his government will cooperate with other state governments to make education cost effective and accessible to other youth in the country. According to him, the example of the cost effectiveness will be exemplified by this new school, which is capable of graduating 1,000 students in a year. He averred that if the school will have produced 50, 000 well-trained students, who will form the fulcrum of the society in the next 50 years.
The lesson is that the story of steel structure schools building in Osun State is the first in sub Sahara Africa. GoverorAregbesola built Ilesa High School, Osogbo High School and Iwo High School with steel structure the first of its kind in sub Sahara Africa which have many advantages, such as large span,low demand of base structure,Seismic and wind resistance, fast to build and easy to maintain and so on. The walls of the steel structure building are also flexible, You can choose colored steel plate or EPS/PU/XPS sandwich panel as your wall system,Our products can be packed in one package, and it is easy to upload, download and stack in the site.
Osun State, the first in Sub Sahara Africa to perfectly combine the traditional steel structure building with light steel building has laid foundation for steel structure schools in sub Sahara Africa., This combination is used as multi-story high schools of 72 classrooms each and several,departmental,officesetc,These kind of buildings have many advantages, such as large span, Low demand of base structure, seismic and wind resistance,fast to build and easy to maintain and so on. It can be built on many special places such as mountain,beaches and land with bad condition. The Osun steel structure high schools can packed in one package, and it is easy to upload, download and stack in the site.
Built from steel, the schools took some years to build instead of the two years required for a more conventional structure. Many tonnes of steel were used to build the site. Unemployed workers from the township were employed on the projects, with between 60-80 on site each day. The steel structure can be produced in kit form, allowing quick and easy assembly. Built with a budget of sukuk fund for education. All three schools were built using light weight steel and Arval panels with the view to promoting the use of steel in domestic buildings.
The prototype building at Ilesa, Osogbo and Iwo are not only that makes extensive use of steel in the different building components but also proves that steel can be used cost effectively and aesthetically.
The lesson is that Governor Aregbesola has demonstrated that the three steel structure Schools are excellent examples of what can be achieved with steel in the construction environment and my wish is that it will ensure an iron-clad future for the students of Osun State.
Osun State steel structure high schools facilities in Ilesa, Iwo and Osogbo
• 216 Classrooms for more than 9,000 students
• Laboratories
• Nutrition centre with a kitchen and storeroom
• Workshops
• ICT centres with computers rooms and libraries
• Administrative building: meeting rooms, offices for the principal and two vice principals, staffroom, reception, kitchen, toilets
• Caretaker’s house (two bedrooms, kitchen/lounge, bathroom)
• Toilet and washroom facilities and the sports fields
The other sukuk High Schools are: Wole Soyinka High School, Ejigbo, Ataoja High School, Osogbo, Fakunle Unity High School, Osogbo, Oduduwa High School, Ile Ife, Ila High School, Ila-Orangun, Adventist High School, Ede, Iwo, Akinorun High School, Ikirunand Ayedaade High School, Ikire. What is unique about Osun State High Schools is that each of them has the capacity to take off as a state university.
I want to plead with NUC to visit Osun State Steel Structrure High Schools in Iwo, Ilesa and Osogbo.