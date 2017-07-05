136 Badoo boys detains at Lagos Police command.. as residents turns to vigilantes

Lagos – No fewer than 136 suspected members of Badoo cult were presently under interrogation at the Lagos Police command over the incessant ritual killing in Ikorodu areas of the state Lagos.
Authoritative source revealed that the suspected Badoo boys were arrested by the joint efforts by the Police, OPC, Onyabo and residents.
It would be recalled that the Badoo boys were alleged to have been the brain behind the recent ritual killings at Ikorodu, Ijede, Odonguyan and other adjacent areas.
Source revealed that the suspects have been making useful information on how to apprehend the fleeing members of the cult
Meanwhile, residents of Ikorodu and its environs have now turned to vigilantes, to protect their families against unexpected attack by Badoo cult members who are terrorizing the areas.
A resident of Ikorodu Township told our correspondent that he was late to office as a result of sleepless night he had with other tenants to provide security in their domain.
According to him, the Oba of Ikorodu had instructed every residents to secure their respective areas against unforeseen attack.
Also, residents and visitors to the affected areas have been advised to always carry any forms of identification to know who they are.