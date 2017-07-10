‘Keep pace with Obaseki,’ Duke charges Edo

Former Governor of Cross River State, Mr. Donald Duke, has challenged the recently constituted Edo State Executive Council to perform assiduously, stressing that the entire nation had great expectations from the state.

Duke, who spoke at the 2017 Edo State Executive Council Retreat, which held in Lagos on Sunday night, noted that the pedigree of the state’s governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, had caused Nigerians to raise the bar of expectation for the state.

He therefore urged the new cabinet to ensure that it kept pace with the governor in terms of competence in the dispensation of duties.

Duke stressed that it was not yet time to congratulate any of the governor’s appointees, noting that they would only be deserving of accolades after they had delivered on the assignments given them by the government.

He encouraged the cabinet members to ensure they understood the vision of the administration, and to be astute at selling same to Edo citizens, noting that the government would only succeed if people adopted the administration’s objectives.

Furthermore, he urged the council members to remain modest and accessible to the people they governed, adding that they could not succeed if they remained aloof, and identifying passion for the work as one of the most essential requirements for success, while also calling on the state’s executives to be persistent in their pursuit of the goals of the government.

