Obaseki hails FG over establishment of NICT

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has commended the Federal Government for the foresight deployed in establishing the National Institute of Construction Technology (NICT), Uromi, identifying construction as one of the challenges facing the country.

This was on Thursday, at the Edo State Government House in Benin City, where the governor received members of the institute’s governing council and management, who paid him a courtesy visit.

Governor Obaseki suggested that Nigeria could develop its own technology to construct roads, using locally sourced materials to enable cost reduction; hence, the importance of such institutions as NICT could not be overstated.

On the issue of financial assistance from the state government, he said his administration was built on truth and could not make any promises.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the Governing Council of NICT, Uromi, Prof. David Adewumi, disclosed that the Institution, which was established on the 26th of July 2014, had about four programmes accredited, while calling on the state government to support the institution financially for fast-tracking development of its permanent site; accreditation of courses, and provision of utility vehicles.

