September 10, 2017
LATEST NEWS
Edo Auto crash: Obaseki sympathizes with victims, families …Set to unveil new traffic wardens, policy
  • Agho Omena

    May the souls of those that died rest in peace. Parking on the road to pick passengers caused the accident. Audi 80 and Danfo drivers are the most that does park on roads to pick passengers. A stiff law with strong penalty for improper parking on the road to pick passengers should be enacted.

Copyright © 2015, All Rights Reserved

Desktop Version Mobile Version