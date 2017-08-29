September 10, 2017
Industrialization: Edo Govt To Leverage On UNIBEN Research Capacity
  • Stanley

    The summit is commendable. Uniben should research on cheaper feeds for animal farming, especially poultry and fish farming. The raw materials are agric related and readily available. Edo state government can invest in such feed meals and take over the entire Nigeria and West Africa market.

