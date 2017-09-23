Benin Monarch Hosts Oshiomhole

THE Benin Monarch Omo N’ Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, his Royal Majesty, Oba Ewuare 11 yesterday hosted the former governor of Edo state, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole for his selfless services and development strides during his eight years administration in the state.
The event which was held at the palace of the Benin Monarch in Benin City, the state capital attracted members of the National Assembly, business moguls and religious heavyweights.
Oba Ewuare II described Oshiomhole era as one that opened up development and respect for traditional authorities especially the Benin Monarch, hence, the sent forth for him as way expressing gratitude for a job well done.
He described the two term administration of Comrade Oshiomhole as eventful years which witnessed unprecedented infrastructural development in the state, noting that Oshiomhole’s administration proved wrong what successive administrations tagged impossible.
Oba Ewuare II, however prayed for the former governor, his household, progress and his wellbeing.
In his brief remark, the Executive Governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki while thanking the Benin Monarch for the rare honour done the former governor, adding that the honour has challenged him to do better.
Governor Obaseki noted that Oshiomhole’s administration marked a watershed in the political life of the state in particular and the country in general, stressing that the former governor used the political platform to unify the state and made the Benin Palace a rallying point for uniting the people.
Responding, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole thanked Oba Ewuare II for what he termed rare privilege, adding that he could not express the depth of gratitude in his heart.
He lauded the Benin Monarch for his developmental role in the society, pointing out that, “by your actions, pronouncement and activities as well as the way you are providing leadership in the society, Edo people are very proud to have your Majesty as their paramount traditional ruler”.
He said that the transited Oba Erediauwa stood by him throughout his eight years tenure even when his administration was lacking legislative support by writing to the state lawmakers to provide his administration the needed backings.
Meanwhile, high point of the event was the presentation of the traditional crest to Comrade Oshiomhole by Oba Ewuare II.