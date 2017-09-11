Group wants Buhari to reshuffle cabinet

ABUJA – The Coalition of Niger Delta Ex-Agitators (NCNDE) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to reshuffle his cabinet, saying it is in the nation’s interest.

In a statement by its National President, Mr. Israel Eshanekpe, yesterday in Abuja, the group said that the federal cabinet as presently constituted had “many disgruntled and disloyal persons”.

´´The President, as a matter of urgency, should reshuffle his cabinet, sack as many as possible and appoint those who share in the vision and mission of his administration without considering tribe.

“Loyalty must be absolute and the lack of it is dangerous to any human organisation,” it said.

It stated that unfaithful members of the cabinet were more than those who truly loved the President and all he represented.

The group alleged that most persons in the All Progressives Congress (APC) were members of the opposition who were voted out of office by Nigerians in 2015.

According to it, it is unfortunate that most of such persons were appointed into the administration of change at the detriment of the foot soldiers of a new Nigeria.

It added that the persons were in the Buhari government to discredit it and further loot the treasury in their various capacities.

The group said that the intentions of such persons were to give the administration a bad image before Nigerians and the international community but insisted that it must be resisted by the President.

It urged the President to consider loyal and patriotic party members who had stood by him and the administration for reward.

It added that there was need for the APC-led Federal Government to engage all party faithful, especially, those in the Niger Delta.

´´We are eager to add our quota to national development and we are calling on the President to consider us for patronage,” the group said.

