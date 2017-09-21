Nollywood Star, Adesua Etomi visits Obaseki, lauds achievements

Benin City- Award-winning Nollywood star, Adesua Etomi on Thursday paid a courtesy visit to the Governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, at the Government House in Benin City.

The actress, who hails from Edo State, commended the Obaseki-led administration for the giant strides it has made in empowering women and caring for the less-privileged in the society as well as providing critical infrastructure and enthroning law and order in the state.

The multi-talented star said her visit was to show her solidarity for governor Obaseki and his team that are gradually transforming the state without making noise about it.

The first-class honours graduate of the University of Wolverhampton has featured in several films including Knocking on Heaven’s Door, The Arbitration, The Wedding Party and Falling, amongst other highly rated films.

Her star performance in Falling earned her the 2016 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Award for Best Actress in a Drama.

