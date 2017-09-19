Northern Governors’ Forum calls for peace, stability in Nigeria

Umuahia – Alhaji Kashim Shettima, the Chairman of Northern Governors Forum, has said that Nigeria leaders have a major role to play in engendering peace and stability in the country.

Shettima said this on Monday when members of Forum paid Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia a visit in Government House, Umuahia.

He said that the leaders have moral obligations to see that Nigeria remains a united entity in order to “make the country work”.

He said that the Nigerian constitution allows every Nigerian to reside in any part of the country, as long as they operate within the law.

“We are working assiduously. We are here to talk to the Northern Community in the state because we do not want any mass exodus of Nigerians from one part of the country to the other.

“We are proud of the Igbo nation. They are brothers and sisters and we urge the Igbo leaders to do the same by visiting the Igbo community in the north and talk to them.

“We respect and promote the unity of Nigeria and we are interested in forming an excellent coalition in Nigeria,” he said.

Shettima commended the state government for exhibiting exemplary leadership during the tension which was recently experienced in the state.

Responding, Ikpeazu thanked the Forum for their support, adding that he would continue to “ensure that every one under my watch and care is safe regardless of ethnic and religious affiliation”.

He said that his administration was focused on supporting the Federal Government in strengthening the nation’s economy for the benefit of citizens.

Ikpeazu disclosed that the curfew in Aba had been relaxed to last from 10pm–6am as against 6am–6pm in order to get a grip of the security situation in the area.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governors of Kebbi, Katsina, Plateau and Sokoto were part of the delegation.

