Support Mission Hospitals, CHAN Urges Edo Govt

Benin city – The Christian Health Association of Nigeria,(CHAN) has called on Edo state government, to support mission hospitals to compliment public health facilities across the 18 local government areas.
The Director, Advocacy and Communication, CHAN, Evang Omorebokhae David, made the call recently, while speaking with newsmen after the end of a 2-Day Advocacy training for member institutions, in Benin city.
Evang Omorebokhae who said the training programme was to sharpen the skills of trainees for future engagement with policy makers, added, “the idea is to get government to be responsive, because they alone cannot provide for the entire health needs of the people in the state.
“We at CHAN, we reach out to the unreached , hence we serve those that cannot really afford medical services”.
The CHAN’s Director of Advocacy and Communication, noted that, the medical personnel working in the various mission health facilities, are men and women of God, that are committed to carry out their duty wherever they are sent to.
Also Speaking, CHAN Secretary, Edo state, Rev Bernard Obajeh, said, the advocacy training has further empower participants to effectively engage stakeholders in health care delivery.
Rev Obajeh added that, he learnt the keeping and updating of data for effective collaborating of information, noting, the training exposed him to all the rudiments of advocacy, especially on CHAN’s complimentary role to government.