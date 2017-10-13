N1.5b Fraud: Edo Apc Woman Leader, Ex-Subeb Chairman, Other Gets Bail

BENIN CITY- An High Court sitting in Benin yesterday granted bail to Edo State, All Progressives Congress (APC), woman leader, Aisosa Amadasun, former state chairman of State Universal Basic Education (SUBEB), Stephen Alao, Mallam Sulayman Ali and two others.
The accused persons were remanded in prison custody on October 9, upon arraignment by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on 50 count-charge boarding on alleged N1.5 billion contract scam committed during their tenure as chairman and board members of the Board.
They were alleged to have between 2013 and 2016 corruptly enriched themselves with various sum of money from the bulk sale of their own share of SUBEB contracts, an offense punishable under section 26 (1) and other relevant sections of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offenses Act of 2000.
The presiding judge, Justice Ohimai Ovbiagele, however adjourned ruling of the bail application to October 13, (yesterday).
At the resumed hearing yesterday, Justice Ovbiagele granted bail to the accused in the sum of N1 million each, with a surety in like sum and who must be gainfully employed and resident in Benin.
He therefore adjourned the case to October 26 and 27, for hearing.
Reacting, counsel to the accused persons, Ivie Fidelis Elema and Igbafen Ohio, described the bail condition as liberal.