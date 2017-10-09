United Nations’ Multi Dimensional Poverty Index: Osun Ranked 2nd Richest State In Nigeria

The United Nations’ Global Multi-Dimensional Poverty Index which ranked Osun State second richest state has three measurements and 10 indicators in evaluating Overall Poverty. Every measurement is similarly weighted; every indicator within a measurement is additionally weighted, and included. It uses 10 indicators to measure poverty in three dimensions: education, health and living standards. The United Nations Global multi dimensional poverty index published a report based on the poverty rate of Nigerian states that ranked Osun State second richest state.
Aregbesola’s government six-point integral action plan of Banishing Poverty, Banishing Hunger, Banishing Unemployment, Restoring Healthy Living, Promoting Functional Education and Enhancing Communal Peace and Progress are designed to lift the condition of the people from being poverty stricken to being wealthy in line with United Nations’ Global Multi-Dimensional Poverty Index measurements. Some of the achievements of his administration had successfully established Osun Youth Empowerment Scheme (OYES) through which over 40,000 cadets were employed into public works within two years. The first batch got safe landing with jobs in teaching, various agriculture schemes and ICT. For this, Osun now has one of the least unemployment figures in Nigeria while the state is also among those with the lowest crimes rate.
The N200 million monthly allowance paid to the cadets reflated the economy of Osun and shot it up to the seventh largest GDP in Nigeria, according to the Federal Bureau of Statistics”. Identifying quality and functional education as panacea to poverty eradication, he stated that the state as part of its commitment to education, is building 100 elementary schools, 50 middle schools and 20 high schools.
Increased the number of teachers, renovated existing schools, provided teaching aids and as well increased subventions to schools. On health, Aregbesola’s administration, having employed a multi-faceted approach towards achieving its goal of providing healthcare for all, embarked on health-related programmes targeted to promote personal hygiene. Osun has renovated nine state hospitals, as well as constructed nine trauma centres at the State Hospital, Asubiaro, Osogbo. There is also the upgrading of our existing primary healthcare centres while new ones are being built.
Like development, poverty is multidimensional — but this is traditionally ignored by headline money metric measures of poverty. The Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI), published for the first time in the 2010 Report, complements monetary measures of poverty by considering overlapping deprivations suffered by individuals at the same time. The index identifies deprivations across the same three dimensions as the HDI and shows the number of people who are multidimensional poor (suffering deprivations in 33% or more of the weighted indicators) and the number of weighted deprivations with which poor households typically contend with. It can be deconstructed by region, ethnicity and other groupings as well as by dimension and indicator, making it a useful tool for policymakers.
The MPI can help the effective allocation of resources by making possible the targeting of those with the greatest intensity of poverty; it can help address some SDGs strategically and monitor impacts of policy intervention. The MPI can be adapted to the national level using indicators and weights that make sense for the region or the country, it can also be adopted for national poverty eradication programs, and it can be used to study changes over time.
About 1.5 billion people in the 102 developing countries currently covered by the MPI—about 29 percent of their population — live in multidimensional poverty — that is, with at least 33 percent of the indicators reflecting acute deprivation in health, education and standard of living. And close to 900 million people are at risk (vulnerable) to fall into poverty if setbacks occur – financial, natural or otherwise.
The United Nations Global multi dimensional poverty index published a report based on the poverty rate of Nigerian states. Listed below is the most current 2017 list of the Top Ten Richest States in Nigeria. A United Nations, UN, report on Nigeria’s Common Country Analysis, CCA, has described the country as one of the poorest and unequal country in the world, with over 80m of her population living below poverty line. This was as the report revealed that the country was deeply divided on the basis of plurality of ethnic, religious and regional identities.
States by Incidence of Poverty
[size=15pt] STATESPOVERTY RATE
1. Lagos ——— 8.5%
2. Osun ——— 10.9%
3. Anambra ——— 11.2%
4. Ekiti ——— 12.9%
5. Edo ——— 19.2%
6. Imo ——— 19.8%
7. Abia ——— 21.0%
8. Rivers ——— 21.1%
*. FCT (Abj) ——— 23.5%
9. Kwara ——— 23.7%
10. Akwa Ibom ——— 23.8%
11. Delta ——— 25.1%
12. Ogun ——— 26.1%
13. Kogi ——— 26.4%
14. Ondo ——— 27.9%
15. Enugu ——— 28.8%
16. Bayelsa ——— 29.0%
17. Oyo ——— 29.4%
18. Cross River ——— 33.1%
** National Avg ——— 46.0%
19. Plateau ——— 51.6%
20. Nassarawa ——— 52.4%
21. Ebonyi ——— 56.0%
22. Kaduna ——— 56.5%
23. Adamawa ——— 59.0%
24. Benue ——— 59.2%
25. Niger ——— 61.2%
26. Borno ——— 70.1%
27. Kano ——— 76.4%
28. Gombe ——— 76.9%
29. Taraba ——— 77.7%
30. Katsina ——— 82.2%
31. Sokoto ——— 85.3%
32. Kebbi ——— 86.0%
33. Bauchi ——— 86.6%
34. Jigawa ——— 88.4%
35. Yobe ——— 90.2%
36. Zamfara ——— 91.9%[/size]
REGIONAL AVERAGES
1 = South West – 19.3% Poverty (+ Average)
2 = South South – 25.2% Poverty (+ Average)
3 = South East – 27.36% Poverty (+ Average)
** National Avg 46.0%% Poverty
4 = North Central – 45.7% Poverty (+Average)
5 = North East – 76.8% Poverty (- Average)
6 = North West- 80.9% Poverty (- Average)