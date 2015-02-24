Wamakko Inaugurates Azman Air

SOKOTO- Governor Aliyu Wamakko of Sokoto state has inaugurated the operations of Azman Air in Sokoto.

The inaugural flight of the Kano-based domestic airline, took off from Sultan Abubakar III International Airport, Sokoto to Lagos, with 124-passengers on board a Boeing 737 aircraft.

In his remark at inauguration, the governor commended the management of the airline for having confidence in the Sokoto route.

“This is a historic day in the state as the airline will be operating six flights per day, except on Mondays.

“Already, other airlines are operating 16 flights per week from Sokoto.

“When we came in 2007, there were only two flights per week into Sokoto,’’ Wamakko said.

He promised to partner with the management of Azman Air and other airlines operating in the state to boost socio-economic activities in the state.

The Secretary to the state government, Alhaji Sahabi Gada, urged the people of the state to patronize the services of the airline.

“There is no doubt that the operations of the airline to routes like Kano, Kaduna, Abuja and Lagos would boost the economy of the state,” he said.

The Chairman of the airline, Alhaji Abdulmunaf Yunusa said the choice of the Sokoto route was to ease the transportation problems of the people of the state and other Nigerians.

He said that the airline commenced operations in Nigeria in 2014.

