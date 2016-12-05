Oba of Benin lauds Gowon’s leadership style

Benin – The Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, on Monday commended former military Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon, for his leadership style during and after Nigeria’s civil war.

Oba Ewuare II gave the commendation when Gowon paid homage to him at his palace in Benin.

The monarch said Gowon played a vital role during his rule in ensuring that Nigeria remained one indivisible entity in spite of the many forces that threatened to split the country.

He commended the former military leader for ensuring that there was no victor or vanquished after the war that lasted for three years.

Ewuare prayed that God would continue to grant Gowon good health, as he had a lot more to contribute to the development of the country.

In his remarks, Gowon said he was in Benin to pay Oba Ewuare homage after his ascension to the throne.

The elder statesman congratulated the Oba and prayed God to give him wisdom to rule his people and prosper his land.