Gambia: Barrow takes oath as President, urges obedience to constitution

Abuja – Mr Adama Barrow was on Thursday sworn in as the third president of The Gambia in an inauguration which took place in the country’s embassy in Senegal.

President of the Gambian Bar Association, Sherrif Tambadou, conducted the exercise as Barrow took the oath of office.

Barrow was relocated to Dakar by the ECOWAS Mediation Team led by Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari.

Ousted Gambian President, Yahya Jammeh, who had earlier conceded defeat in the Dec. 1 presidential election, but later rejected the result of the poll, has yet to vacate office in spite of regional and international intervention.

Barrow, in his inaugural speech, said that there was no loser in the elections and called for national unity among all citizens.

He also urged personnel of the Gambian Armed Forces to remain loyal to the Constitution.

“As Commander-in-Chief, I call on all personnel of the armed forces and other security agencies to be loyal to the Constitution and the Republic.

“As their Commander-in-Chief, I command all members of the Armed Forces to remain in the barracks and those found wanting or in possession of firearms without my command shall be considered rebels,” he said.

The president also said that his administration had developed a think-tank to put in place inclusive development, and urged all Gambians to “join hands to effect the change that will bring liberty and prosperity to everyone”.

He commended the efforts of ECOWAS, African Union, United Nations and the international community for the efforts made to support the will of the Gambian people.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by ECOWAS Commission President, Marcel de Souza, ECOWAS Parliament President, Moustapha Cisse Lo and ECOWAS Commissioner, Political Affairs, Peace and Security, Mrs Alima Ahmed.

The Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General and Head of UN Office for West Africa, Mohammed Ibn Chambas, was also present at the ceremony.

Members of the diplomatic community were also represented.