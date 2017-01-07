I got my ability from my disability – Winning Jah

Africans are worried about their welfare especially Nigerians, after dancing away their precious time with meaningless song. This generation are so influenced by such music like kurukere, bend down low, minimini wanawa , and the likes. These songs do not actually take anyone down memory lane, neither bringing ideas or educating our Children, youths for future purposes and social protection.

To change this tide, a Reggae Super Star, Kingsley Eno Osagie, has promised Nigerians of bringing educating dancehall songs, real reggae music back to the motherland.

Born in Kano State, raised in Edo state, the Reggae super star, popularly known by his stage name “Winning Jah” also known for his evergreen Root reggae, Dancehall music, garnished with afro beat, one of the first two Hausa/Edo musicians to have obtained a facebook verified badge as a notable celebrity, recently signed a distribution deal with one of the world biggest Reggae record label VPAL, a parent label of VP records for three years. He is probably the second Nigerian after Patoranky who also signed a deal with same label.

During our interview with the Reggae Super star, Winning Jah, he said: “I am not in competition with Musician. All I do is just hard work. I was called by God to do reggae music and not alanta, just like the call of a Pastor, so when you have a call, you are opportuned, no matter how long, but arrival is activated.”

Winning Jah said his Reggae music will never sleep away, his reggae music will stand as a revenge to Majek fashek’s enemy, the rain maker and for Nigerians. He said the Reggae artist and cultural icon is being humiliated in Nigeria and most countries in Africa, because of low mentality, governed by illiteracy. To him, only Reggae music can speak our problems and remind our authorities to understand the masses pains, without fighting war.

While appreciating the Mandators – Victor Essiet , one of the Living reggae music legend in Africa, who he said, they boat exchanged a happy New Year phone call, he said AFRICA MEETS REGGAE festival is born to reign, thanking Mandators and all his crew who made it possible.