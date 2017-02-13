APC to constitute peace, reconciliation committees

Abuja – The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) says it will set up peace and reconciliation committees to address conflicts in affected states.

Malam Bolaji Abdullahi, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, made this known in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

According to him, the decision followed reports of internal crises rocking some state chapters of the party.

“Recently, some state chapters of the APC have been engulfed in internal crises, leading to suspensions of party leaders and other members.

“Concerned by this ugly trend and as part of preparation for its non-elective National Convention expected to hold not later than April 2017, the NWC has decided to set up the committees,’’ he said.

He added in the statement that the committees would be expected to resolve all outstanding issues to enable the party have a united front ahead of the convention.

The APC spokesman said the committees would be made up of senior members of the party and some members of the National Executive Committee (NEC).

He added that the committee members would have the mandate to investigate all issues with a view to finding lasting solutions and reconcile members in affected states.

He further added that where actions had been taken and disciplinary measures applied, state chapters should be strictly guided by the relevant provisions of the party’s constitution on disciplinary procedures.

“Therefore, where those actions have been taken in breach of the processes and procedures that are laid down in the party’s constitution,

“such actions should be reversed and the status quo maintained pending the intervention of the peace and reconciliation committees,’’ he stressed in the statement.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the APC had on Jan. 25, constituted a 10-man committee to review its constitution ahead of its mid-term, non-selective national convention.

Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, the party’s National Chairman while inaugurating the committee, said the decision to review the party’s constitution was taken at its last NEC meeting.

He explained that the decision was particularly taken to review aspects of the party’s existing constitution which did not really address issues of disciplinary measures to be taken against erring members as well as membership requirement.