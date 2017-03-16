AIG scores Edo command high on security

BENIN CITY-The Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG), Zone 5 Mr Abubakar Adamu Muhammed has applauded Edo State Police Command for ensuring peace and security in the state.
The AIG gave the commendation during his familiarization visit to the command in Benin City, yesterday.
Mr Abubakar urged men and officers of the command to put in their best towards sustaining and improving on security of lives and property in Edo State.
The Zonal police boss advised operatives of the command to be civil with members of the public with a view to respecting their human rights.
Earlier, the commissioner of police, Edo State Mr Hilaru Gwandu while welcoming the AIG to Edo Police Command stated that the improvement in intelligence gathering, analysis and usage, was behind most of the successes so far recorded by the command, recently.
He explained that the interactions with ”Emminent Peoples Forum”, community representatives and the lunching of “Change Begins With Me” in the state had further deepened the command’s war against corruption, kidnapping, cultism, armed robbery and other sundry crimes in the state.
Mr Hilaru Gwandu however stated that 120 aremed robbery and 48 kidnapp suspects were arrested as assorted arms and ammunition as well as 25 cars allegedly recovered from them between September 22 last year when he assumed duty in Edo State and Wednesday, March, 15, 2017.
Present at the occasion were senior police officers in the zonal headquarters and Edo police command headquarters, Benin City.