Bill to Regulate CDAs Activities Passes 2nd Reading

BENIN CITY – A bill for a law to provide for the prohibition of forceful entry and illegal occupation of landed properties by Community Development Associations (CDAs) yesterday scaled second reading on the floor of the Edo State House of Assembly.
Leading debate on the bill, the Majority Leader of the House, Hon. Foly Ogedengbe (APC Owan East) said the passage of the bill would defend and protect the rights of legitimate property owners from extortion and encroachment on their property by Community Development Associations.
Hon. Ogedengbe further said the passage of the bill shall also abolish indiscriminate levies by unscrupulous individuals under the guise of CDAs, adding that this would lead to rapid development of properties.
Other lawmakers in their contributions, expressed the need for government to protect lives and properties of the people following the passage of the bill.
The lawmaker representing Orhionmwon East constituency at the state House of Assembly, Hon. Nosayaba Okunbor called on government to revoke all certificates of registration issued to CDAs in order to prevent them from extorting money from unsuspecting members of the public.
The Speaker, Rt. Hon. Justin Okonoboh in his response emphasized that the bill is not entirely against Community Development Association in the state but a bill that would give a sense of protection to property owners and victims of land speculators which was later referred to the House Standing Committee on Community Development and Conflict Resolution was however given its second reading on the floor of the House.
Earlier, the House announced the receipt of a letter from the office of the Governor requesting the confirmation of five nominees as Chairman and members of Edo State Internal Revenue Service (EIRS).
The letter was signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Barr. Osarodion Ogie.
The nominees who include, Mr. Igbinidu Inneh, Hon. Emma Okoduwa, Hon. Michael Ohio-Ezomo, Efe Iserhien and Charity Amayeavbo have all been requested to submit 30 copies of their Curriculum Vitae to the House within next 24 hours.