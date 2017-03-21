Edo Will Be The Economic Hub Within The Next Three Years – Obaseki

BENIN CITY: Edo State Governor Mr. Godwin Obaseki disclose that his administration has a very clear direction which is to make the state the economic hub of the nation utilizing and harnessing the available resources at her disposal to achieve this feat within the next three years.
He made the disclosure while receiving executive members of the Nigerian Union of Journalist (NUJ) Edo State Chapter led by the Chairman Sir Roland Osakwue in government house Benin City the Edo State Capital yesterday.
Obaseki said the nation is blessed but depend solely on oil without looking inward to harness the available resources to develop the nation. He said Nigeria could be put back on the path of greatness if strategic states in different regions explore non-oil revenue potentials as it will go a long way to develop the nation.
“If Edo works and other few states work, you will be amazed by the amount of transformation that will occur in Nigeria. Nigeria should be seen as a cover, a directional cover. For us in Edo, we are very clear; we must be the economic hub of the nation within the next three years”.
He asserted that a basic change in attitude of citizens and government of key states such as Edo was essential in turning the economy around even as oil prices keeps nose diving.
Governor Obaseki who identified the media as a critical driver of change in the society call on them to be in the forefront of change as focus has shifted from oil to non-oil revenue resources.
He pointed out that with innovative thinking and proper planning; his administration has been able to get contractors working before the rains set in, stressing that his administration was doing all it could to ensure social welfare issues for the citizenry is addressed within two years of his administration.
The governor appreciated NUJ Edo State Council for living up to its responsibilities and balanced reportage, commended the union for the role played during his electioneering period as well as ensuring peace in the state.
Obaseki, however, implored the union to be independent and be an agent of change in this era of growing the economy beyond oil.
Earlier in his address, NUJ Edo state council chairman, Comrade Roland Osakwe commended Mr. Godwin Obaseki, for the on-going rehabilitation of roads across the state.
Osakue said that the people of the state were happy with the governor’s developmental strides and the bold steps taken within the first few months of his administration.
He said that the rehabilitation works had shown that his administration was for all and not selected privileged individuals.‘’The NUJ and indeed every good people of the state is happy with your bold steps in revamping the economy of the state.The policy trust of your administration which is to grow the state’s economy and provide jobs for the teeming unemployed youths is well received by the union and we can only encourage you to pursue it to its logical conclusion’’ he said.
The Union boss also commended the cordial relationship that exist between the executive and legislative government saying that was the way the government could effectively deliver on its promises to the electorates
He, however, requested the governor to implement the Weigh -in – Allowance for journalists working in state owned media establishment and fulfill his promise of giving the union a bus and a generator set.
Highlight of the visit was presentation of plaque to Governor Obaseki on his investiture as grand patron of NUJ Edo state council