Cultism: CP lied – AAU …You are acting on ignorance – CP

AAU debunks police claim over alleged arrest of staff …Gives CP 48 hours to apologize
EKPOMA – Authorities of the Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma, Edo State has refuted media report credited to the police, alleging that three lecturers of AAU were arrested over cult-related activities.
The institutions in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Mr. Edward Aihevba described the report as untrue, adding that the report was “totally force and embarrassing.”
It would recalled that the Edo State police commissioner, Haliru Gwandu, had reportedly said that three lecturers of AAU,
including a professor, were arrested for secret cult related activities and recovered a double-barrel gun, single barrel gun and one pump-action gun.
However, the university in its reaction debunked the allegations, pointing out that the institution had no cult-related issue since the inception of the administration of incumbent vice chancellor, Prof. Ignatius Onimawo last year.
The school’s image maker, Aihevba said, “there has been no report from the Police Force or any individual or groups for that matter concerning any incident of cultism or cult-related activities.
“The Police Commissioner and his team could not have arrested any staff of the University, or found 14 dead students and not make a report, formal or informal, to the authorities of Ambrose Alli University.
“The Police Commissioner, by his pronouncement has opened the way for damaging and libelous display of falsehood in the social media.
“The university management hereby enjoins students of Ambrose Alli University to disregard this false, distressing and embarrassing report in the media, fuelled by officers of the law”, the statement read.
He pointed out that the university, last month, conducted election into the Student Union Government of the institution without any disturbance of any kind, and that first semester examinations were currently ongoing in a peacefully.
He therefore demanded that the Edo State police commissioner retract the statement and apologize to the management and students of AAU within the 48 hours, failing which the university will institute legal proceedings.
Contacted, the Commissioner of Police, Edo State Mr Haliru Gwandu said the police command is out to protect all law abiding residents of the state including staff and students of AAU.
CP Gwandu advised the authorities of the institution to meet the command for details on its claims instead of treating the issue in the media.
He however assured that the institution authorities would be amazed at the level of investigation the command had reached in fighting cultism in Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma.