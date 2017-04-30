Libel: ASUU demands N2 billion from police

EKPOMA-The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Ambrose Alli University (AAU) chapter has demanded the sum of two billion naira as damages from police for alleged malicious and false statement by the Force against its members.
In a Demand Notice through its lawyer, Chief A. B. Thomas, ASUU-AAU Requested the commissioner of police, Edo State Command to within Seven days retract, tender public apology and pay two billion naira as damages for what the union termed ‘libelous press briefing; or face legal action.
The union in the notice which was copied Inspector General of Police and the Assistant Inspector General of Zone 5, demanded the Edo State police Command to within seven days, beginning from April 25, 2017, tender public apology which should be published in at least five national newspapers, and aired in three major television stations in Edo State.
It added that a letter of apology should also be sent to AAU-ASUU through its chairman within the same seven days.
“..We view your said press briefing as it relates to our clients as a campaign of calumny, libelous and a deliberate attempt to denigrate and ridicule the entire ‘world class credentials of our clients’ in a malicious manner.
It would be recalled that AAU-ASUU recently demanded immediate transfer of the Edo State Police Commissioner, Mr. Haliru Gwandu over what it called “undisguised cover-up of assault, illegal arrest and police brutality on AAU-Ekpoma”.
The university’s ASUU chairman had made the demand in reaction to a media report where the state police command was quoted to have alleged that three lecturers of AAU, including a professor were arrested for secret cult related activities, and a double barrel gun and one pump action gun were recover from them.