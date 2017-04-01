Social Investment Programme commences in Edo

The Edo State chapter of the Federal Government Social Investment Programme (SIP), which offers micro credit to market women and men, cooperatives and traders’ associations, artisans, small-scale farmers, small business owners and youths across the 18 Local Government areas in the state, has commenced operations.

The focal person and state coordinator of the SIP, Rev S.O Uhunmwangho yesterday, announced this in a statement.

This was as it was revealed that the federal government had commenced disbursement of N140 billion interest-free loans to accredited beneficiaries of MarketMoni, the Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP) targeting market women and traders, artisans, youth and farmers across the federation.

On how to register for the programme, he said, “Interested persons are advised to log onto www.bio.ng/marketreg for details on how to benefit from the loan scheme. Note that this is the only designated website”.

Alternatively, he noted that people could also visit the desk officer of the programme at the State Ministry of Commerce and Industry in Benin City, while they could also contact him on 08038579236.