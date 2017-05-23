Edo speaker denies division in house

Benin – The speaker of Edo House of Assembly, Dr Justin Okonoboh, on Monday debunked the rumour that there was wrangling in the house.

Okonoboh told newsmen in Benin while inspecting ongoing renovation of the assembly that there was no division in the house.

He urged the people to disregard the rumour, saying that all was well in the legislature.

”The house is not divided; we are one family, but again there no house that is complete anywhere in the world.

”We are 24 members from different constituencies; we cannot all speak with one voice. We all have our different opinions and views,” he said.

Okonoboh assured the people that the house would resume plenary as soon as all technical repairs currently ongoing in the complex were completed.