Edo police command begins manhunt for killers of 3 policemen

BENIN CITY-The Edo State Police Command said it had commenced a serious manhunt for the gunmen who killed three policemen and kidnapped the Director of the Ogba Zoological Gardens, Dr Anthony Andy Ehanire, younger brother of the Minister of State for Health Dr Osagie Ehanire at the premises of the zoo in Airport road, Benin City, last Sunday evening.
The command also stated that though the police were yet to make arrest, special security arrangements had been concluded to rescue the victim from the custody of the gunmen.
The Spokesman for the police command DSP Moses Nkombe stated this yesterday while giving update on the unfortunate incident.
DSP Nkombe revealed that the state commissioner of police Mr Haliru Gwandu had directed heads of special squads in the command to ensure the rescue of Dr Ehanire and the arrest of the gunmen.
Our reporter gathered that the three policemen, an Inspector and two sergeants attached to the Benin Airport Police Division were sitting together inside the zoo when the gunmen who they may have taken for fun seekers entered and opened fire on them.
It was further learnt that after killing the policemen on the spot, the armed men collected their loaded riffles, walked up to the Director who was equally sitting in another spot in the zoo and whisked him away.
The gunmen were said to have escaped through the Ogba river, nearby.
The police however assured that the gunmen would be apprehended and the victim rescued unhurt.