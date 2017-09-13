Obaseki unveils plan to fix failing roads in Edo Central, North …Sets up committee to review land allocation

Concerned by the deterioration of inner-city roads in Edo North and Central axis of the State, the Governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, yesterday, said a tour of the affected roads “would be embarked upon in order to commence remediation work.”

The decision was taken at the state’s weekly Executive Council (EXCO) meeting held on Wednesday, at the Government House in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

Speaking with Journalists after the meeting, the Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Mr. Paul Ohonbamu and the Attorney General of the State and Commissioner for Justice, Prof. Yinka Omorogbe, said the governor would embark on a tour of roads traversing the area to assess the extent of damage in order to fix them. Mr. Obaseki, according to them, would be accompanied by commissioners from Edo Central zone as well as the commissioner, who represents Uhunmwode Local Government Area.

The state government also took a decision to review land allocation for agricultural and environmental rejuvenation purposes.

Ohonbamu said the state has set up a committee on the matter, which would be chaired by Prof. Yinka Omorogbe. Other members of the committee are Hon. Commissioner for Environment, Managing Director of Edo State GIS and Special Adviser on Political and Community Affairs.

“The committee would look at the broad issue regarding land acquisition, primarily with respect to agriculture and environment,” he added.

The government explained that Governor Obaseki would announce the flag off of immunisation exercise on September 19, and urged Edo people to take advantage of the exercise and visit primary health care centres in their area to get their children immunised.

Noting that it was committed to improving learning conditions of pupils and students in the state, Mr. Ohonbamu said it has given directive for the relocation of students of Etete Primary School, which was established under high tension transmission lines.

According to him “The state government has temporarily distributed the pupils between Ivbiotor and Evbuoriaria Primary Schools.

“The State government has also identified the defunct Ministry of Works Training School, which is situated off Sapele Road, Benin City, as the permanent site for the relocated Etete Primary School. The governor directed that the preliminary designs and plan for the construction of the new school must get to him within two weeks,” he said.

