Obaseki Receives Technical Report On Gelegele Sea Port

BENIN CITY- The Chairman of the seven man Technical Committee on the actualization of the Gelegele Sea port Dr.
(Engr.) Greg Ero has led other members of the Committee to submit its report to the governor of Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki.
Receiving the report yesterday in government house, the governor, commended the committee for a job well done stressing that for the state to be economically viable she must have access to water transportation as this remain one of the fastest means to grow the economy hence the setting up of the committee.
Obaseki said the Gelegele sea port is a critical infrastructure needed by the state government in view of the success of the investment coming to the state. He added that successful building of the sea port will enhance the process of rich agricultural produce moving out of the state in a cost efficient manner to both the local and global market.
He said under the Federal Government economic recovery plan, states have been asked to develop their economic plan that will stimulate exportation, hence establishing the sea port is apt.
“We have travelled to various countries especially Asia looking at how to re-enact our competitive advantage in oil palm and rubber. Edo State is a logistic hub for this country, that goods can be efficiently moved into various states and distributed across the country”.
He assured the committee that the report will not be kept in the shelve but work on the recommendation of the report and seek experts impute and contribution on the success of the port. “On our part as a government, we want to assure you that the report is critical and important and immediately will commence work on the recommendation and seek expert impute on building infrastructure of this magnitude”.
The Chairman of the Committee Dr. (Engr.) Greg Ero said the aim of setting up the committee by the governor is to provide a gateway for the state and indeed, the country to the world by sea for business and in the process, raise the bar of commercial activities in Edo State.
He said working on the term of reference given to the committee, members used their skills; knowledge, abilities and experience to prepare a well detailed report that will be very useful to the establishment of the sea port.
“We visited Gelegele community; relevant offices and locations and gathered information and data from various sources, including reports on previous assignment commissioned by the Federal Government on Gelegele”.
Ero said the committee took a holistic view of the projects and addressed in great details the location of seaport, sea route to the Atlantic Ocean, critical issues of port viability required to pass a business case test.